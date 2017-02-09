Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-elect Kihneman III rescheduled for Friday, April 28, 2pm

The Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Louis F. Kihneman III as Fourth Bishop of Biloxi has been rescheduled for Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi, 870 Howard Avenue. The Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Louis F. Kihneman III as Fourth Bishop of Biloxi has been rescheduled for Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi, 870 Howard Avenue.

Vespers will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 7pm.

Pope Francis named Msgr. Louis Kihneman to serve as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Dec. 16, 2016 and Bishop-elect Kihneman’s ordination and installation was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 17, but had to be postponed due to health reasons.

